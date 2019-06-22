Sehrai seeks Muslim countries' role to end HR abuses in IoK

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has said the Muslim countries should play their active role to bring an end to the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ):Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has said the Muslim countries should play their active role to bring an end to the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai hailed the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization (MCCIO) for supporting Kashmiris and setting up a Parliamentary Kashmir Group and appreciated the efforts of MCCIO chief, Muhammad Azmi Abdul Hamid to highlight the Kashmiris' sufferings, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said innocent and defenceless people of Kashmir have always been eyeing on the Muslim Ummah to come for their rescue.

"We desire Malaysia and other Muslim countries to help the Kashmiri people in seeking a peaceful political resolution to the Kashmir dispute as per their wishes," he added.

He said Islamic countries have a responsibility to intervene and to urge India to take the confidence building measures and create an atmosphere conducive for peace and resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will have to play a pivotal role in convincing the Indian authorities to address the genuine aspirations of the people of Kashmir. These nations could play a vital role as it has occupied a significant place in world politics, and there must be sustained diplomacy regarding the final settlement of the Kashmir dispute, he maintained.