Sehrai urges global rights bodies to visit IoK jails

(@imziishan)

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has urged international human rights organizations to visit the jails in and outside Kashmir to take stock of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir , senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has urged international human rights organizations to visit the jails in and outside Kashmir to take stock of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) on one Hanif Ahmed Butt and arrest of Ghulam Hassan Shah, Irfan Ahmed and Abdul Majeed by Indian police from the court premises when they appeared for their case hearing, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said these repressive measures were being used as tools to punish the innocent people for their political beliefs. Such injustice and coercion by the authorities only push our youth to the wall, he added.

Sehrai said that hundreds of political prisoners including youth were languishing in various prisons since past many years and all basic principles of humanity and democracy were being ignored to prolong their illegal detention on one pretext or the other.

He pointed out that the detainees were supposed to be lodged closer to their homes as per the Supreme Court of India's directions, but under deliberate policy of punishment the Kashmiris have been shifted from IOK prisons to various jails outside J&K in soaring temperatures where scores of prisoners have fallen ill and are not being provided with proper medical aid.

Sehrai appealed to International Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and Asia Watch to visit the jails and take stock of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners who are in a sad state of affairs inside their jail cells.

Many of the Kashmiri prisoners have been booked under PSA and whenever their PSA is quashed by the respective courts, within no time they were booked under another PSAs only to prolong their detention period, he said and demanded unconditional release of these prisoners and hundreds of youth who are being punished for their political affiliation,' he said.