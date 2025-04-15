Open Menu

Sellers Of Substandard Edibles Fined In Mirpur

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Sellers of Substandard edibles fined in Mirpur

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Apr, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Authority imposed fine of Rs 98 thousands in a crackdown against the sellers of food items at the Mangla entry point in Mirpur AJK destroying 520 kg of chicken meat, 50 kg of packed curd and 40 kg of khoya.

Assistant Food Safety Officer Chaudhry Asif Riaz, Chaudhry Mazhar Ahmed and supporting staff checked various vehicles entering AJK from Punjab through Mangla entry point.

During the checking, heavy fines were imposed by the raiding Food Safety team against vehicles for not having Food Authority licenses, sources later told APP Tuesday.

"In addition, meat and substandard curd and bakery items packed in wrappers were seized and destroyed on the spot", they said adding two vehicles loaded with unregistered and unhealthy food items were taken into custody.

