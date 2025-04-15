Sellers Of Substandard Edibles Fined In Mirpur
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 09:11 PM
The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Authority imposed fine of Rs 98 thousands in a crackdown against the sellers of food items at the Mangla entry point in Mirpur AJK destroying 520 kg of chicken meat, 50 kg of packed curd and 40 kg of khoya
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Apr, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Authority imposed fine of Rs 98 thousands in a crackdown against the sellers of food items at the Mangla entry point in Mirpur AJK destroying 520 kg of chicken meat, 50 kg of packed curd and 40 kg of khoya.
Assistant Food Safety Officer Chaudhry Asif Riaz, Chaudhry Mazhar Ahmed and supporting staff checked various vehicles entering AJK from Punjab through Mangla entry point.
During the checking, heavy fines were imposed by the raiding Food Safety team against vehicles for not having Food Authority licenses, sources later told APP Tuesday.
"In addition, meat and substandard curd and bakery items packed in wrappers were seized and destroyed on the spot", they said adding two vehicles loaded with unregistered and unhealthy food items were taken into custody.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Commandant FC calls on KP Governor to discuss security matters
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs release of fun ..
CM meets US Congress delegation, reaffirms commitment to enhance Pak-US relation ..
Pakistani students celebrate Basant at Arizona State University
Man sentenced to death for murder of stage actress
Senate pays tribute to Prof. Khurshid Ahmad
KP Speaker convenes meeting to discuss credentials verifying of assembly employe ..
NTDC organizes seminar on Project Management & Dispute Resolution
Polio eradication task force reviews preparation for NID campaign
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles death of Malik Imtiaz Bherth
International Minerals Investment conference to be milestone for country’s min ..
CM Maryam to unveil historic relief package for farmers
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Sellers of Substandard edibles fined in Mirpur6 minutes ago
-
AJK President inaugurates grand parking plaza in Mirpur5 days ago
-
AJK President reaffirms government resolve to address grievances of all communities, including lawye ..5 days ago
-
AJK President advises BoAJK management to focus on secure Scheduled Bank status8 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister (AJKPM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pledges to implement Islamic ideolog ..8 days ago
-
AJK to have its Rangers Force soon: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul H ..11 days ago
-
AJK observed ZAB’s 46th death anniversary with full solemnity and reverence11 days ago
-
Hajj pilgrims to undergo training session on April 21 in AJK11 days ago
-
Three killed in Mirpur Khas traffic accident12 days ago
-
Commercial bakers found selling substandard and expired food items across AJK were ordered to be sea ..20 days ago
-
AJK PM orders crackdown on extortion, illegal profiteering ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr21 days ago
-
President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expresses sorrow over d ..21 days ago