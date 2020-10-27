UrduPoint.com
Seminar Held On Kashmir Black Day

Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali urged the international organizations of human rights to play their due role for removal of curfew from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He was addressing a seminar arranged by the district administration at Zila Council Hall to mark the Kashmir Black Day on Tuesday.

He said that Kashmiris had been facing Indian barbarism for the last seven decades and they were raising their voice for right to self determination.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also spoke and said that right to self determination should be given to people of the illegally occupied Kashmir, adding that independence was the right of Kashmiris and hearts of Pakistanis were beating with their Kashmiri brethren.

MPAs Chaudhry Lateef Nazar and Firdous Rai also spoke and stressed the need to stop human rights violations in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian army.

They also strongly condemned violation of basic human rights and said moraland diplomatic support of Pakistan would continue for Kashmiris.

RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Kharl and others were also present.

