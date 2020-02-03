Seminar held to show solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

A seminar was held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people at Government Girls College Dhoke Elahi Bukush here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A seminar was held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people at Government Girls College Dhoke Elahi Bukush here on Monday.

Students presented national anthem and national songs reflecting the aspirations of the people of occupied Kashmir demanding of the Indian government to quit Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion, Principal of the College Prof Dr Fariha Nighat said the international community must press India to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

She praised Prime Minister Imran Khan who raised the Kashmir dispute in its true spirit.

She said sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and Kashmir would be liberated from Indian occupation.

Seminar was largely attended by teachers, women and students.