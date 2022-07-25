Seminar on Kashmir held in Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :A seminar titled 'Kashmir with its Legal Dimension from Past to Present' was held at Institute of Strategic Thinking (SDE) in Ankara in connection with third "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir." August 5 is observed as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, the day when Indian government, breaching fundamental legal norms and rules , illegally and unilaterally revoked articles 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution. These articles conferred upon Kashmir the autonomous status with special rights and privileges for Kashmiris, and were irrevocable and permanent provisions of the Indian Constitution, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye, Sajjad Qazi thanked the people and government of Turkiye for its principled stance on Kashmir and highlighted that Turkish support and solidarity with Kashmir is a source of great strength for millions of oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), and an important contribution towards realization of their right to self-determination.

Ambassador Qazi stated that Kashmiri freedom struggle is a classic example of unprecedented oppression on one side, and unyielding courage, resolve, determination and perseverance by over nine million innocent people on the other.

Neither the 75 years of illegal Indian occupation, nor the extreme brutality of Indian security forces in maintaining this occupation, have succeeded in subduing the spirit of the Kashmiri people.

Ambassador Qazi reiterated that India must reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, lift its inhuman military siege in IIOJK, stop its illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, cease extra judicial killings of Kashmiri youth, release the illegally detained Kashmiri youth and political leadership and let Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a fair and impartial plebiscite under auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The ambassador thanked SDE management for organizing the event. On the occasion, Sinan Taukcu, Head of SDAV also highlighted Kashmir issue with his enlightening remarks.