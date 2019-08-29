UrduPoint.com
Seminar On 'Technical Aspects Of Kashmir Issue' Held At Lahore Press Club

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:36 PM

A seminar titled 'Technical aspects of Kashmir issue' was held at Lahore Press Club, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A seminar titled 'Technical aspects of Kashmir issue' was held at Lahore Press Club, here on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, Pakistan's former Indus Water Commissioner, Jamaat Ali Shah, said it was very important for any country to learn from its past mistakes to strengthen itself.

He said Kashmir issue must be solved as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

Other technical issues also need a solid solution and consultative process was of high importance in this regard, he added.

Brig (retd) Syed Ghazanfar Ali said that there was dire need to raise voice over genocide and brutalities being committed in Indian occupied Kashmir. "Pak armed forces are capable enough to face any type of challenge," he added.

Professor Sajad Naseer and others also spoke on the occasion.

