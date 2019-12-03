UrduPoint.com
Seminar Organized To Mark Solidarity With Kashmir

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:38 PM

Seminar organized to mark solidarity with Kashmir

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The chairman International Kashmir Cause Committee, Raja Atique has said that Indian Armed forces was violating human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by imposing curfew and lock down which was continued after passing over 100 days, He said this while addressing a seminar organized at Obavro govt jam Mumtaz degree college on Tuesday.

The students of Jam Mumtaz Degree College, leaders of political, religious parties and representatives social organizations attended the seminar.

Raja Atique Ahmed Khan condemned the ongoing Indian state terrorism and violence triggered by the Indian Army in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that despite passage of 100 days curfew had not been lifted causing trouble for people including women and children.

He appealed the United Nations to resolve the issue of Kashmir according to the resolutions of UN.

On the occasion, ADC-II Ghotki Adnan Zahid, Assistant Kashmir Obaru Riaz Ahmed Shaikh and Jam Mumtaz Degree Collage administration was present.

