Seminars, Walks, Rallies Organized Solidarity With Kashmiris In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:41 PM

People on Friday expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and organized walks, seminars, and rallies in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :People on Friday expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and organized walks, seminars, and rallies in the district.

The district and tehsils administrations, the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), educational institutes and people belonging to all walks of life held rallies and seminars gainst Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

On this occasion, the speakers said that Kashmiris had been imprisoned in their homes for the many days and the international community should take up the issue of human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

They condemned the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris and demanded the international community to play its role for independence of Kashmir from India.

Meanwhile, a seminar was held at Kotmomin tehsil and a large number of people participated.

Earlier, prayers were also offered for Kashmiris afterJumma Prayers.

