Senators say India committing grave human rights violations in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Senators on Friday said India was committing grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and was putting peace of the region at stake.

Continuing the debate on Kashmir in the Upper House which began on Thursday, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fascist and biased and against the minorities. He said Kashmir was an indigenous freedom movement and it was linked to the peace in Afghanistan.

Mushahid said, "We cannot have turmoil and division at home. We need unity at home." Mushahid demanded that political prisoners in the country should be released.

Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari and other prisoners should be freed from jail, he added.

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz however clarified that there were no political prisoners in the country.

Mushahid said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto started the nuclear programme, Zia ul Haq continued it and Nawaz Sharif completed it. He said in the present age, 70 percent of wars were fought through media, think tanks and diplomacy. The atrocities by India had badly damaged its image, he added.

Senator Nighat Mirza said Islamic countries should send their forces to Kashmir to provide at least medical services to the besieged population.

Senator Raza Rabbani said the situation in Kashmir was worsening and curfew was continuing for the last 25 days. He said while looking at the situation in Kashmir, the consequences for the region should also be considered. The world served its own interest and countries had their interests in India so nothing should be expected much from them, he added. He said Muslim Ummah was nowhere to be seen when Kashmiris were subjected to brutal treatment, women were raped and pellet guns were used.

Raza Rabbani said Parliament should take up the issues of foreign affairs. There was no quick solution on Kashmir as India would not roll back article 370 and would keep its troops in the disputed region, he said adding there was danger of an arms race in the region.

China, Turkey and Iran were supporting Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir, he noted.

Rabbani said Pakistan did not want the mediation of the United States the way it was offered by it.

He said the Parliament needed to move a motion in the General Assembly of Inter Parliamentary Union about the conditions in Kashmir. He said the Parliament should take up the issues of demographic changes and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan should ask the United Nations to hold a session of its Security Council on Kashmir, he continued.

Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said the whole nation and political parties put aside their differences and supported the government on Kashmir issue. He said when incident of Army Public school (APS) happened, the whole nation was on the same page and all decisions in the interest of the nation were taken. He said Modi was a murderer who killed people in Gujrat and now was killing people in Kashmir, adding Modi was the enemy of Muslims.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said India had made the life of Kashmiris miserable. Parliamentarians should be sent abroad to advocate the cause of Kashmiris, he expressed.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said Modi wanted to create an Akhand Bharat, adding Modi was a chief terrorist and a war criminal. He said Kashmiris wanted support of Pakistan and every section of society should come out to raise issue of Kashmir. The United Nations should look into the issue of ethnic cleansing and genocide in Kashmir, he added.