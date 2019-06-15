Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, others pay tributes to martyred youth

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and other Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing tributes to two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth, Irfan Ahmed Dego and Tasaduq Amin Shah, during a violent cordon and search operation at Braw Bandina in Awantipora area of the district, yesterday.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said because of the repressive policies of the Indian government, the fourth generation of Kashmiris has been pushed to the wall. The insensitivity of the Indian authorities is the sole reason for the unabated bloodshed in occupied Kashmir, he added.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said the continued atrocities by Indian troops would not be able to suppress the Kashmiris' just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

He also paid tributes to senior journalist, Shujaat Bukhari, on his first death anniversary.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Secretary Public Relations, Bashir Qureshi visited different areas of Shopian and Kulgam and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the youth recently martyred by Indian troops.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone, in a statement in Srinagar said that India was pursuing the policy of repression in occupied Kashmir and was using every brutal tactic to suppress the genuine voices of the people of the territory.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and put pressure on New Delhi to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.