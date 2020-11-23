UrduPoint.com
Senior Indian Diplomat Summoned Over LoC Ceasefire Violations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:24 PM

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday to register Pakistan's strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Khuiratta Sector of the LoC, 55-year-old Muhammad Haneef s/o Muhammad Hussain, 5-year-old Shangur d/o Muhammad Irfan, 5-year-old Summan d/o Muhammad Ajaib, 20-year-old Aruj d/o Muhammad Adnan, 35-year-old Zabina w/o Muhammad Ajaib, 65-year-old Sarwar Jan w/o Muhammad Hussain, 35-year-old SajidaKausar w/o Muhammad Irfan, 10-year-old Eraj d/o Sadiq, 50-year-old Khursheed Begum w/o Sub Mehmood Shaheed, 7-year-old Hurrain Irfan d/o Muhammad Irfan and 9-year old Mubeen s/o Abdul Hameed, residents of Jijot Bahadar village, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB).

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," the Foreign Office said.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed more than 2820 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 26 martyrdom and serious injuries to 245 innocent civilians.

