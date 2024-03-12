Open Menu

Senior Journalist Amin Butt Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Senior local journalist and former President Kashmir Press club Mirpur-AJK Muhammad Amin Butt died here on Tuesday after prolonged illness

Late Amin Butt was suffering from diabetes since long and was shifted to local Kashmir Institute of Cardiology recently after he suffer heart problem, according to the family sources.

Amin Butt had long distinguished career in the field of journalism as he served various local and national print and electronic media houses including Daily Jang, Such tv, Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur and several other media organizations as their representative in Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Convener Jammu & Kashmir Free Media Association Altaf Hamid Rao, President Jammu and Kashmir Union of Journalists Hafiz Muhammad Maqsood, Ex Secretary General Kashmir Press Club Mirpur Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Supreme Head Kashmir Electronic Media Association Mirpur and Regional Chief GEO news Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Ex President Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK Sajaad Jarral, Shuja Jarral and other leaders and members of the local journalists fraternity have expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of a seasoned professional journalist Amin Butt.

In their separate condolence statements, they prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of patience to the bereaved family and friends to bear the great loss with courage.

