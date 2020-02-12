UrduPoint.com
Senior Leader Of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Naeem Akhtar Booked In IOK For Recommending Syed Ali Gilani's Book

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:38 PM

Senior leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Naeem Akhtar booked in IOK for recommending Syed Ali Gilani's book

Senior leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Naeem Akhtar, was booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) for recommending the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani's book "Wullar Kinarey" to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Senior leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Naeem Akhtar, was booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) for recommending the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani's book "Wullar Kinarey" to people.

During his tenure as so-called education Minister in the PDP-BJP government, Naeem Akhtar, had reportedly recommended Syed Ali Gilani's book for reading to people, reported Kashmir Media Service while quoting text of PSA dossier against him.

He was booked under the PSA on February 7. He was also booked for terming BJP leader and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's West Bengal poll speech as an "open call for a Hindu Rashtra".

