Separate Ruet-e-Hilal Committee For AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 09:15 PM

The decision to establish a separate Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has been made in a meeting of President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday

According to details of the meeting held at the President's house in the Federal metropolis, it was also agreed that both committees would work together to promote interfaith harmony.

Along with religious issues, the duo also held detailed discussions on issues of mutual interest.

On this occasion, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also presented a research paper titled "Paigam-e-Pakistan" to President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

It is worth mentioning here that President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad have held various meetings in the recent past to promote inter-faith harmony and peace.

