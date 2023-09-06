(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that September 6 marks an important milestone in our history when Pakistan's valiant armed forces, with the full backing of the nation, rose to the challenge of defending the motherland against the Indian aggression.

"On this day, we pay rich tributes to all those brave hearts who laid down their precious lives while defending the country's territorial integrity", the PM said in a statement issued Wednesday.

He added that the day was being celebrated with a renewed pledge to defend the motherland despite all odds.

"We salute all those martyrs who defended their homeland from the battlefield to the streets", he said, adding that Pakistan was a plant which the martyrs have watered with their red-hot blood.

Terming martyrs as the pride of the nation, Anwaar ul Haq said that while paying homage to war veterans, we pay our respect and tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the love of the green flag.

He said that during the 1965 war, the soldiers of the Pakistan army left behind tales of courage, bravery and sacrifice that would continue to inspire the upcoming generations.

The AJK Prime Minister said that it was the power of faith that made our armed forces stand like a rock in the face of adversity.

He said that Kashmiris on both sides of the ceasefire line and the world over were celebrating Defense Day with traditional zest and zeal to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the country.

Referring to ceasefire violations on the LoC and water aggression by India, the AJK premier said that India continues to hatch conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan.

He said that the Pakistani nation has always stood in support and solidarity of its armed forces in foiling conspiracies and defeating enemies. Referring to the supreme sacrifices of Lance Naik Saif Ali Janjua and Sepoy Maqbool Hussain, the PM said that Kashmiris have always stood in the first line in the defence of Pakistan. About Kashmiris' unconditional love for Pakistan, he said, the faces of the Kashmiri people light up in joy when the green flag waves and shines with all its splendour.

Stressing the need for complete unity and concurrence at the national level, the Prime Minister said that in view of the daunting challenges faced by the country, there was a dire need that we should bury our differences and move forward as one nation.