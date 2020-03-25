UrduPoint.com
Serious Concern Expressed About Detained Kashmiris Amid Growing COVID-19 Pendemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:02 PM

In Occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (TeH), led by Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has expressed serious concern aboout the health and lives of illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different Indian jails amid growing coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :In Occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (TeH), led by Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has expressed serious concern aboout the health and lives of illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different Indian jails amid growing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued in Srinagar on Wednesday, TeH said that thousands of families in Occupied Kashmir were suffering due to the continued illegal detention of their loved ones. It said that hundreds of Kashmiris were arrested during 2015 and 2016 and lodged in different jails of the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

However, it added that since August 2019, thousands of people including Hurriyat leaders, political activists, lawyers, traders and students were picked up from their homes on the false charges and shifted to the Indian jails hundreds and thousand miles away.

�he TeH said that these Kashmiri detainees should be brought back to occupied Kashmir on humanitarian grounds to save them from the potential threat of coronavirus. It said that the Covid-19 virus posed serious challenge to the world and the occupied territory was also facing the situation of uncertainty due to the pandemic.

