Services of law enforcement agencies in AJK lauded

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Chief Secretary, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Mathar Niaz Rana on Wednesday lauded the police and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring peaceful atmosphere during Muharram ul Harram.

Expressing satisfaction over the peaceful observance of Muharram processions in the state he said that overall situation in AJK remained peaceful and no unpleasant event was reported.

Rana said that state police and administration had discharged their duties with utmost professional competencies.

He also appreciated the role of ulema and expressed his profound gratitude to them for promoting peace and harmony and discouraging sectarianism.

It is pertinent to mention here that both Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana and Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan monitored the security arrangements by themselves.

They monitored the Ashura processions and Imambargahs in central control room through CCTV cameras installed by the administration at divisional, district and tehsil levels.