Settlement of Kashmir issue only key to regional peace, progress and prosperity: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) : AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said settlement of Kashmir issue is a key of peace, progress and prosperity of the region and urged upon the United Nations to fulfil its commitment made with the Kashmiri people in resolving the long standing Kashmir dispute for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

He was addressing a ceremony hosted in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday the Kashmiris birth right to self determination day observed at both sides of the LoC in Jammu Kashmir State and rest of the world The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehamood Choudhary presided over the function.The Prime Minister underlined the need for maintaining complete unity and understanding among the political forces for achieving the cherished goal of liberation and added that Political parties should do politics on their own but Kashmir is a national issue. He said it was time to demonstrate complete unity to check the expansionist designs of India . He said India will not be able to crush the freedom movement with the use of military forces and it cannot even diminish the Kashmiris spirit of liberation movement and everlasting love for Pakistan.The Prime Minister said 5th of January is the day when Kashmiris in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Azad Kashmir and around the world celebrate the day with the hope that the world community will give Kashmiri people their right to vote to decide their future in accordance with the United Nations relevant resolutions.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan is capable of resolving the Kashmir issue and utilizing all avenues to projecting the Kashmir issue at international level and Kashmiris have full confidence in Imran Khan .The Prime Minister urged the Muslim ummah to come together for resolving the Kashmir and Palestine issues.He said that President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has been raising his voice for resolving the Kashmir issue at international forums for the last 40 year and the government of Azad Kashmir is also raising the issue of Kashmir in every forum.

Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that today Kashmiris around the world want to remind the United Nations and international community to fulfill their commitments made with the Kashmiri people and grant them their fundamental right to self determination.

Federal Minister Syed Fukhar Imam, Parliamentarty Secretary for Kashmir Affair Sobia Kamal, Senator Zarqa, former Member Legislative Assembly Abdul Rasheed Turabi, Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdul Hameed Lone and others were also present on the occasion.