Several injured in Indian forces' action on protesters in Occupied Kashmir

In Indian occupied Kashmir, several people were injured when Indian forces' personnel used brute force on protesters in the district on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, several people were injured when Indian forces' personnel used brute force on protesters in the district on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops fired teargas shells and pellets during a protest against the cordon and search operation launched by Indian forces in Khudwani area of Kulgam district.

A photojournalist Suhail DAR was injured while covering the protest in South Kashmir's district.

Indian troops also launched cordon and search operations in Kreeri, Baramulla, and Kralgund in Kupwara.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested a 62- year-old Abdul Rashid Mir and Bashir Ahmed Molvi during house raids in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district and Srinagar.