Several Injured In Kishtwar Road Accident

Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:12 PM

Several injured in Kishtwar road accident

Several persons including children were injured in an accident in Kishtwar district of Jammu region on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Several persons including children were injured in an accident in Kishtwar district of Jammu region on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , the accident occurred when a vehicle on way from Kandni to Kishtwar turned turtle in Fogmorh area of the district.

At least 18 persons including few children sustained injuries in the mishap. The injured were shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment.

Meanwhile, , a driver was injured after Indian troops fired at him during an ambush when he was returning home in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, last night.

Reports said that Muhammad Shafi Ganai, a resident of Wahibugh village of Pulwama, was returning home in his car from Gulzarpora village along with three other villagers at midnight on Friday.

As the car reached Romeshi rivulet, it was fired upon by Indian troops, who had laid an ambush there.

He sustained injury in his hand.

On the other hand, a mosque (Masjid-e-Noor) in north Kashmir's Bandipora district was damaged in a devastating fire incident on Saturday morning.

An eyewitness told media that fire engulfed the third and second storey of the building.

"The third storey of the mosque is completely damaged and the second one has suffered partial damage," he said.

Locals said that at around 4:00 am fire engulfed the 3rd floor of the mosque and then surrounded the second storey as well.

However, they complained that the delayed action by the fire and emergency men resulted in more damage to the mosque.

It is pertinent to mention that district's fire brigade station is located few meters away from the mosque.

