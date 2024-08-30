Open Menu

Several Milk Shops And Fast Food Outlets' Owners Netted For Adulteration In Mirpur AJK

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirpur AJK

A team led by Municipal Magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh conducted surprise raids on milk shops and fast food outlets across Mirpur city and arrested several shop owners for alleged adulteration, said an official handout issued here on Friday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A team led by Municipal Magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh conducted surprise raids on milk shops and fast food outlets across Mirpur city and arrested several shop owners for alleged adulteration, said an official handout issued here on Friday. 

On the special directives of District Magistrate Mirpur-AJK Yasir Riaz and Mayor Municipal Corporation Usman Khalid Ali, Municipal Magistrate Zahid Majid Sheikh inspected various food points at Kalyal Chowk, Industry Chowk, Khambal Chowk, and Akbar Road.

 

Heavy fines worth thousands of rupees were imposed upon several milk shop owners on the sale of adulterated milk, and the adulterated milk was also disposed of in drains.

The Municipal Corporation raiding team warned bakers to ensure the due weight of bread at bread and roti manufacturing units, besides cleanliness at hotels and restaurants. 

Public and social circles have appreciated the performance of the district administration and the Municipal Corporation, the handout said.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Road Sale Mirpur National University Industry Weight

Recent Stories

Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of ter ..

Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik

3 minutes ago
 Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan

Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan

5 minutes ago
 ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for b ..

ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provi ..

3 minutes ago
 Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Co ..

Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

5 minutes ago
 Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railw ..

Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station

3 minutes ago
Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals ..

Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally

2 minutes ago
 PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain politica ..

PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prim ..

2 minutes ago
 Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Se ..

Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Senate body told

2 minutes ago
 RIUJ lauds Pb govt for taking action against land ..

RIUJ lauds Pb govt for taking action against land mafia in Murree

3 minutes ago
 PTI KP Govt puts another competent, best performin ..

PTI KP Govt puts another competent, best performing officer on hitlist

3 minutes ago
 Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO

Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir