- Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirpur AJK
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 10:23 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A team led by Municipal Magistrate Zahid Majeed Sheikh conducted surprise raids on milk shops and fast food outlets across Mirpur city and arrested several shop owners for alleged adulteration, said an official handout issued here on Friday.
On the special directives of District Magistrate Mirpur-AJK Yasir Riaz and Mayor Municipal Corporation Usman Khalid Ali, Municipal Magistrate Zahid Majid Sheikh inspected various food points at Kalyal Chowk, Industry Chowk, Khambal Chowk, and Akbar Road.
Heavy fines worth thousands of rupees were imposed upon several milk shop owners on the sale of adulterated milk, and the adulterated milk was also disposed of in drains.
The Municipal Corporation raiding team warned bakers to ensure the due weight of bread at bread and roti manufacturing units, besides cleanliness at hotels and restaurants.
Public and social circles have appreciated the performance of the district administration and the Municipal Corporation, the handout said.
