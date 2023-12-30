Open Menu

Severe Cold Wave Grips AJK; Chillness To Continue: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2023 | 09:24 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Dec, 2023) The exceptional cold and chilly weather conditions will likely persist over the next week across the scenic Azad Jammu & Kashmir, currently in the grip of severe chillness.

According to the reports, at the same time, the mercury plummeted below freezing in the top mountainous Neelam and Leepa valleys for the fifth consecutive day during the last night.

According to the official sources, the chilly and freezing night temperature in the snow-clad Neelam and Leepa valleys would continue for 5-6 days. And the next reign of rains is expected to start from next week.

"At the same time, the present cold wave conditions are likely to persist in the coming days and people should not expect relief from the cold at present", experts told APP here on Saturday.

