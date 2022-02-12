Shabbir Shah praises IIOJK people for giving tough political fight to India

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, illegally detained Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Shabbir Ahmad Shah has praised the freedom-loving people of the territory for giving a tough political fight to India on internal and external fronts.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail said the people of IIOJK have displayed their political maturity, sagacity and pragmatism beyond excellence by observing civil curfew and complete shutdown on the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent martyred liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, Kashmir Media Service reported.

India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on 11th February in 1984 and sent Muhammad Afzal Guru to gallows on 9th February in 2013 in the same jail for their leading role in the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement. Their bodies were buried in the premises of the prison.

Reiterating the strong commitment and pledge of the incarcerated leadership, Shabbir Ahmed Shah said, "We cannot forget our heroes of resistance movement like Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru, hanged without any fair trial." Shabbir Shah said with a strong resolve the people of Kashmir are wholeheartedly engaged in a freedom movement, demanding right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations and also promised by India before the international community.

The APHC leader condemned the upsurge in the arrest spree in every nook and corner of the occupied territory and said these illegal and repressive measures cannot deter the Kashmiri people from pursuing the path of freedom from the Indian subjugation.

He urged the United Nations to take serious measures to force India to stop genocide, arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings and gross human rights violations perpetrated by its troops in IIOJK and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.