UrduPoint.com

Shabbir Shah Praises IIOJK People For Giving Tough Political Fight To India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Shabbir Shah praises IIOJK people for giving tough political fight to India

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, illegally detained Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Shabbir Ahmad Shah has praised the freedom-loving people of the territory for giving a tough political fight to India on internal and external fronts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, illegally detained Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Shabbir Ahmad Shah has praised the freedom-loving people of the territory for giving a tough political fight to India on internal and external fronts.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a message from New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail said the people of IIOJK have displayed their political maturity, sagacity and pragmatism beyond excellence by observing civil curfew and complete shutdown on the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent martyred liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, Kashmir Media Service reported.

India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on 11th February in 1984 and sent Muhammad Afzal Guru to gallows on 9th February in 2013 in the same jail for their leading role in the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement. Their bodies were buried in the premises of the prison.

Reiterating the strong commitment and pledge of the incarcerated leadership, Shabbir Ahmed Shah said, "We cannot forget our heroes of resistance movement like Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru, hanged without any fair trial." Shabbir Shah said with a strong resolve the people of Kashmir are wholeheartedly engaged in a freedom movement, demanding right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations and also promised by India before the international community.

The APHC leader condemned the upsurge in the arrest spree in every nook and corner of the occupied territory and said these illegal and repressive measures cannot deter the Kashmiri people from pursuing the path of freedom from the Indian subjugation.

He urged the United Nations to take serious measures to force India to stop genocide, arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings and gross human rights violations perpetrated by its troops in IIOJK and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Related Topics

India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu New Delhi Same February Media All From

Recent Stories

Biggar stars as Wales revive Six Nations hopes aga ..

Biggar stars as Wales revive Six Nations hopes against Scotland

56 seconds ago
 Russian warship chases off US submarine near Pacif ..

Russian warship chases off US submarine near Pacific islands: Moscow

57 seconds ago
 Protests against Covid curbs, counter-demos in Zur ..

Protests against Covid curbs, counter-demos in Zurich

59 seconds ago
 'Unite and fight': Ukrainians march in face of Rus ..

'Unite and fight': Ukrainians march in face of Russia threat

1 minute ago
 Recreation right of all segments of society : Hasa ..

Recreation right of all segments of society : Hasaan Khawar

6 minutes ago
 Lavrov Reiterated to Blinken That Russia Has No In ..

Lavrov Reiterated to Blinken That Russia Has No Intention to Attack Ukraine - Re ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>