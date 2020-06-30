UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shabbir Shah Suffering With Multiple Ailments In Tehar Jail, Says Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:47 PM

Shabbir Shah suffering with multiple ailments in Tehar Jail, says wife

In Indian occupied Kashmir, the wife of illegally detained senior APHC leader and Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has expressed serious concern over the health of her husband, who is suffering from multiple ailments, amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, particularly in Indian jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, the wife of illegally detained senior APHC leader and Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmad Shah has expressed serious concern over the health of her husband, who is suffering from multiple ailments, amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, particularly in Indian jails.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Shah's wife Dr Bilqees Shah in a statement said that she had received a call from her husband Shabbir Ahmad Shah from Delhi's Tihar jail and came to know that he was very seriously ill as his immune system had gone very weak. Shabbir Shah is in Tihar jail, Delhi, for the past three and half years and is not getting proper diet, she added.

"Now when whole world has been caught in the grip of the pandemic and the health system across the globe has been rendered paralyzed due to COVID-19, it is beyond the capacity of Tihar jail health centre to cope with the menace," she said.

"Shabbir Shah is sick but nobody attends him due to COVID-19 scare. Yes we can understand that," she deplored.

"In view of the pandemic, prisoners are being released across the world; even Tihar jail has released hard core notorious criminals on payroll in two shifts of 3000 each; why can't the Kashmiri prisoners who are just under trials be released," she asked.

She urged the authorities to shift Shabbir Shah and other Kashmiri prisoners to a jail in Kashmir valley if they are not interested in releasing them. "We feel that it will be a cold-blooded murder if anything happens to Shabir Shah inside the jail," she warned.

Related Topics

India Murder Delhi World Jail Wife Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

LEAs must be applauded: Shafqat Shah

2 minutes ago

Aslam Bharwana condoles demise of DIO Jhang

2 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan, Rouhani to Hold Video Conference o ..

2 minutes ago

Paris Police Conduct Special Operation in La Defen ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt successfully wiping out all conspiracies ..

7 minutes ago

Eight-kanal state land retrieved

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.