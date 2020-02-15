Shah Faesal booked under draconian PSA in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The authorities have booked former officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement, Shah Faesal, under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shah Faesal had been under detention since August 14, last year. He was detained and later shifted to the MLA hostel in Srinagar.

However, it is not clear if he will be shifted to home or kept in the MLA hostel sub-jail.

The PSA, often described as a draconian measure, allows the occupation authorities to detain a person for up to two years without a trial.

Shah Faesal was the topper in the 2009 Indian Civil Service examination, becoming the first Kashmiri to do so. He resigned from service in January 2019 to protest "killings" in occupied Kashmir and launched his own political party.