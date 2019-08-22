Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University stages rally for Kashmir solidarity

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) on Thursday staged a rally against Indian brutalities and torture on Kashmiris.

The participants of the rally also express solidarity with the occupied Kashmiris brethren for their struggle for the right to self-determination.

According to SBBU press release,Vice Chancellor Dr Tayyaba Zarif led the rally while deans, faculty members and large number of students participated in the rally.

VC paid tribute to the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion VC said that Kashmir was juggler vein of Pakistan and all Pakistani were standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

The speakers said that massive sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) would not go waste .

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against India atrocities.