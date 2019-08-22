UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Stages Rally For Kashmir Solidarity

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:26 PM

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University stages rally for Kashmir solidarity

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) on Thursday staged a rally against Indian brutalities and torture on Kashmiris

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) on Thursday staged a rally against Indian brutalities and torture on Kashmiris.

The participants of the rally also express solidarity with the occupied Kashmiris brethren for their struggle for the right to self-determination.

According to SBBU press release,Vice Chancellor Dr Tayyaba Zarif led the rally while deans, faculty members and large number of students participated in the rally.

VC paid tribute to the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion VC said that Kashmir was juggler vein of Pakistan and all Pakistani were standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

The speakers said that massive sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) would not go waste .

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against India atrocities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed All

Recent Stories

Authorities directed to accelerate pace of work on ..

3 minutes ago

Soybean futures close lower

3 minutes ago

Macron Says EU Wants 'Visibility' on Brexit Deal B ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Army Will Not Stop at Khan Sheikhoun in Lib ..

3 minutes ago

Irrigation dept issues closure schedule as water r ..

14 minutes ago

Model Court acquits former minister Mir Haider Tal ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.