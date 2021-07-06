Shaheed Burhani Wani to be remembered on his 5th martyrdom anniversary on July 08

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The people of Jammu and Kashmir living at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world will pay glorious tributes to the eminent young martyred icon of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 5th martyrdom anniversary on Thursday with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the young martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter till its accomplishment through the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, mass public rallies and demonstrations besides special prayer meetings for the raising the status of shaheed Wani and other martyrs will be held across the Valley, the organizers told here Tuesday.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, on this occasion said that the 5th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani would be commemorated as Resistance Day.

In a statement, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that July 8, 2016 was an important day of the State's resistance movement when the young Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani got martyrdom while fighting for freedom.

He maintained that the armed struggle of Burhan Muzaffar Wani was aimed for the secure and peaceful future of upcoming generation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "This day reminds us that Kashmiri people are determined for their independence from India and we will continue our struggle till our last breath", Ghazali added.

He stated that the people of the entire State of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, would continue to fight for the independence of their beloved homeland from Indian yoke. He said that resistance rallies will be held in Azad Kashmir on 8th July to pay tribute to the great young martyr.

Ghazali further said that people of Jammu and Kashmir were committed to resist against the Indian aggression and their struggle would continue till implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.