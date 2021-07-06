UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaheed Burhani Wani To Be Remembered On His 5th Martyrdom Anniversary On July 08

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:57 PM

Shaheed Burhani Wani to be remembered on his 5th martyrdom anniversary on July 08

The people of Jammu and Kashmir living at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world will pay glorious tributes to the eminent young martyred icon of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 5th martyrdom anniversary on Thursday

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The people of Jammu and Kashmir living at both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world will pay glorious tributes to the eminent young martyred icon of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 5th martyrdom anniversary on Thursday with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the young martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter till its accomplishment through the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, mass public rallies and demonstrations besides special prayer meetings for the raising the status of shaheed Wani and other martyrs will be held across the Valley, the organizers told here Tuesday.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, on this occasion said that the 5th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani would be commemorated as Resistance Day.

In a statement, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that July 8, 2016 was an important day of the State's resistance movement when the young Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani got martyrdom while fighting for freedom.

He maintained that the armed struggle of Burhan Muzaffar Wani was aimed for the secure and peaceful future of upcoming generation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "This day reminds us that Kashmiri people are determined for their independence from India and we will continue our struggle till our last breath", Ghazali added.

He stated that the people of the entire State of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, would continue to fight for the independence of their beloved homeland from Indian yoke. He said that resistance rallies will be held in Azad Kashmir on 8th July to pay tribute to the great young martyr.

Ghazali further said that people of Jammu and Kashmir were committed to resist against the Indian aggression and their struggle would continue till implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Young Jammu Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir July 2016 Prayer From

Recent Stories

KCCI to help SMIU students in career growth: Presi ..

4 minutes ago

KP Govt to award Rs 250mln Ehsas scholarships to d ..

4 minutes ago

Passenger plane wreckage found in eastern Russia, ..

4 minutes ago

Estonian Consul Detained in St. Petersburg While R ..

7 minutes ago

UAE, Mauritania discuss parliamentary cooperation

16 minutes ago

&#039;Jewels of Emirates&#039; show ends on a high ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.