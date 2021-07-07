Shaheed Burhani Wani to be remembered on his 5th Martyrdom Anniversary

Jammu & Kashmir people living at both sides of the line of control (LoC) and rest of the world, will pay tributes to the eminent young martyred icon of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 5th martyrdom anniversary on July 8

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) : Jammu & Kashmir people living at both sides of the line of control (LoC) and rest of the world, will pay tributes to the eminent young martyred icon of the Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his 5th martyrdom anniversary on July 8.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, mass public rallies and demonstrations besides special prayer meetings for raising the status of shaheed Wani besides other Jammu & Kashmir martyrs in Jannah in all ten district and tehsil headquarters including the capital city of Muzaffarabad will be the hall mark of the martyrdom anniversary of the youngest leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle, the organizers said.

And in United Kingdome, which contains over a million of Kashmiri expatriates hailing from AJK besides overseas Pakistanis, will hold a rally in front of the Indian High Commission in London to mark the martyrdom anniversary of the departed hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle with strong protest against the martyrdom of the Shaheed Burhan Wani by the armed Indian military and para military troops this day on July 8, 2018.

Various civil society organisations of Pakistani and Kashmiri rxpatriats have announced to hold ceremonies to observe Martyrdom Anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Wani on 8th of July outside the Indian High Commission London.