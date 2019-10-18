UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shariat Appellant Bench Upgrades Qazis In AJK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:48 PM

Shariat appellant bench upgrades qazis in AJK

The Chief Justice Shariat appellant bench of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday approved upgradation of Qazis under service rules 2014 and amendment rules 2015 on the recommendations of selection Board of Quzaa Section

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Chief Justice Shariat appellant bench of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday approved upgradation of Qazis under service rules 2014 and amendment rules 2015 on the recommendations of selection board of Quzaa Section.

In a notification issued here, the Acting District Qazis including Qazi Munawar Hussain and Qazi Abdul Qadir Qaddafi have been upgraded as Senior District Qazi in BS-20 whereas Additional Acting District Qazis including Zia ur Rahim, Ajmal Mehmood Shaheen and Muhammad Sarfraz Abbassi have been upgraded as Senior Qazis BS-19.

The other upgraded Senior Tehsil Qazis in BS-18 were including Ibrar Hussain Rana, Syed Ehsan ul Haque and Hafiz Muhammad Kareem.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2015 Court

Recent Stories

Three killed on road in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Lithuania Plans to Replace Soviet-Made Mi-8 With U ..

1 minute ago

US Sentences Chinese Citizen for Conspiring to Exp ..

2 minutes ago

UAE participating in 7th Military World Games in C ..

2 hours ago

85 new cases of Dengue reported, total cases reach ..

2 minutes ago

Austerity drive: Public Accounts Committee accuses ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.