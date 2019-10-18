Shariat appellant bench upgrades qazis in AJK

(@imziishan)

The Chief Justice Shariat appellant bench of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday approved upgradation of Qazis under service rules 2014 and amendment rules 2015 on the recommendations of selection Board of Quzaa Section

In a notification issued here, the Acting District Qazis including Qazi Munawar Hussain and Qazi Abdul Qadir Qaddafi have been upgraded as Senior District Qazi in BS-20 whereas Additional Acting District Qazis including Zia ur Rahim, Ajmal Mehmood Shaheen and Muhammad Sarfraz Abbassi have been upgraded as Senior Qazis BS-19.

The other upgraded Senior Tehsil Qazis in BS-18 were including Ibrar Hussain Rana, Syed Ehsan ul Haque and Hafiz Muhammad Kareem.