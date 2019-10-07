(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Mother of Mohammad Sharif Sartaj, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, died after protracted illness in Jammu city,in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The information about her death was received lately due to restrictions and communications blockade imposed by India on 5th August when New Delhi scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status,reported by Kashmir Media Sevice.

APHC AJK Convener Syed Abdullah Gilani, General Secretary Mohammad Hussain Khateeb and Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Convener Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar in their statements expressed condolences over the death of Sartaj Sharif's mother.

Earlier, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj's daughter and sister were killed in a traffic incident in Udhampur a few days ago.