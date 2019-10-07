UrduPoint.com
Sharif Sartaj's Mother Dies In Jammu

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:43 PM

Sharif Sartaj's mother dies in Jammu

Mother of Mohammad Sharif Sartaj, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, died after protracted illness in Jammu city,in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Mother of Mohammad Sharif Sartaj, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, died after protracted illness in Jammu city,in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The information about her death was received lately due to restrictions and communications blockade imposed by India on 5th August when New Delhi scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status,reported by Kashmir Media Sevice.

APHC AJK Convener Syed Abdullah Gilani, General Secretary Mohammad Hussain Khateeb and Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Convener Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar in their statements expressed condolences over the death of Sartaj Sharif's mother.

Earlier, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj's daughter and sister were killed in a traffic incident in Udhampur a few days ago.

