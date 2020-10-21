Shawl lauds Pakistan leadership efforts in highlighting Kashmir cause

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Hurriyet Leader Shamim Shawl has said the Kashmiri people had always appreciated the efforts of Pakistani leadership for highlighting Kashmir cause and exposing cruel Indian face at all international forums.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had courageously and comprehensively raised Kashmir dispute at all available forums to grab attention of the world leaders to take notice of Indian violation of international laws over Kashmir, while talking to Radio Pakistan.

This was the time that the civilized world ensures the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir issue in order to resolve it peacefully.

UN Human Rights Council issued two separate reports clearly indicating the Indian atrocities, human rights violations and massive genocide in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

She said the Indian forces were targeting the youth just to suppress the freedom movement but they must realize that Kashmiris will never let the sacrifices of their ancestors go waste.