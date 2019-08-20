Shehla Rashid calls for fair probe into rights abuses in IOK

Former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University and Kashmiri social activist, Shehla Rashid, has called for a fair investigation in the human rights abuses carried out by Indian in occupied Kashmir after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University and Kashmiri social activist, Shehla Rashid, has called for a fair investigation in the human rights abuses carried out by Indian in occupied Kashmir after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service in a series of tweets, Shehla Rashid said, "All of my tweets were based on conversations with people. My thread highlights the positive work of the administration too. Let the Army conduct a fair and impartial probe and I'm willing to share the details of the incidents mentioned with them.""I am an ordinary Kashmiri. In these times, getting merely arrested is a privilege. A 65-year old man in Srinagar died because he choked on pepper gas being used by the police. A 17-year old boy was the first documented victim of the current crisis. What is an arrest compared to it," she asked?