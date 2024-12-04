Unveiling diverse chapters of the ancient political history of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir State on the eve of the late Kashmiri leader Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's 119th birth anniversary on Wednesday, his daughter and Jammu Kashmir Awami National Conference President Begum Khalida Shah revealed that her late father did not accede Jammu Kashmir state to India at any stage

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Dec, 2024) Unveiling diverse chapters of the ancient political history of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir State on the eve of the late Kashmiri leader Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah's 119th birth anniversary on Wednesday, his daughter and Jammu Kashmir Awami National Conference President Begum Khalida Shah revealed that her late father did not accede Jammu Kashmir state to India at any stage.

She said in occupied Srinagar on Wednesday that 93 years ago, Sheikh Abdullah spearheaded a revolutionary movement against autocratic rule when the people of J&K were grappling with extreme poverty and misery, says a report reaching here on Wednesday from across the line of control.

Begum Khalida Shah emphasized that the social vision of her late father, Sheikh Abdullah, surpassed his political foresight and defined his lifelong struggle. She firmly stated that had her father been alive today, no one would have dared to propose the abrogation of Articles 35-A and 370

Begum Khalida Shah clarified that when Maharaja Hari Singh attempted to accede to India on October 27, 1947, on the conditions of defense, communication, and external affairs, Sheikh Abdullah held no government position.

"The movement launched by the National Conference faced immense challenges during a time of global political upheaval.

Unfortunately, many associates of late Abdullah who endured those struggles and sacrifices are no longer alive. This has allowed misconceptions and misrepresentations about his legacy to sway the new generation of J&K state", she maintained.

"It was Mehar Chand Mahajan who served as the "Prime Minister: of J&K at the time. Sheikh Sahib became "Nazim-e-Aala" in 1947 and later the "Prime Minister" in 1948. Political commentators of that era noted that Sheikh Abdullah, while terming the Instrument of Accession as temporary and conditional, signed it as a witness, asserting that it would become permanent only after the approval of the people of the state", she stated. according to the report.

Unveiling yhe history, she disclosed that in 1946, Sheikh Abdullah had presented the "Naya Kashmir" manifesto to Maharaja Hari Singh, followed by the "Quit Kashmir" movement. The manifesto was not merely an appeal to public sentiment but a direct challenge to the economic, social, and political exploitation of the time. It played a key role in dismantling the feudal system in J&K, which was against the interests of the Maharaja and his rule", she recalled.

She further said that Sheikh Abdullah proposed an alternative draft, which led to intense deliberations. Sir Gopalaswami Ayyangar complained to Sardar Patel on October 15, 1949, about the amendments proposed by Sheikh Abdullah. In his response, Patel rejected the amendments. However, Sheikh Abdullah stood firm, threatening to resign from the Constituent Assembly. Eventually, his amendments were accepted, and Article 306-A evolved into Article 370.

"Under Article 370, the constitutional relationship between J&K state anf India was defined. It was agreed that a separate Constituent Assembly would decide which Indian constitutional provisions would apply to the state", Khalid Shah said adding that The Delhi Agreement of 1952 further formalized this understanding, rooted in the mass acceptance of the "Naya Kashmir" manifesto".

