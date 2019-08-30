Shopkeeper killed in Srinagar

Unidentified gunmen Friday killed a shopkeeper in Srinagar city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Unidentified gunmen Friday killed a shopkeeper in Srinagar city.

The 65-year-old shopkeeper, Ghulam Mohammad, was killed in Parimpora area of the city when Indian troops were patrolling the area, Kashmir Media Service reported.

On the other hand, students continued to stay away from schools in the Kashmir valley. The occupation authorities during continued curfew have ordered reopening of Primary, middle and high schools which were closed since August 05 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to occupied Kashmir.

Although teachers and other staff members are attending their duties, students continued to stay away as parents are not ready to send their children to schools.

The situation is still tense and anything can happen any time, the parents said, adding that in the absence of any communication network they will not send their children to schools. mobile and landline phones were still down in the territory so parents are apprehensive about the safety of their wards.

The class work in Kashmir University (KU), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Central University Kashmir (CUK) and Cluster University also remains suspended. The universities have also ordered postponement of examinations.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested five civilians, Chowdhary Kalas, Zakir Shah Bukhari, Imran Qazi, Naziq Hussain (Qazi Naziq) and Sardar Tariq Khan in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region. The police had already arrested over two dozen youth in these districts.