UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shutdown In IOK On Maqbool Butt's Martyrdom Day Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:58 PM

Shutdown in IOK on Maqbool Butt's martyrdom day tomorrow

Complete shutdown will be observed, tomorrow, to mark the martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, who was hanged by the Indian authorities in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on 11th of February in 1984, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Complete shutdown will be observed, tomorrow, to mark the martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt, who was hanged by the Indian authorities in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on 11th of February in 1984, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian authorities have already imposed strict restrictions in the name of security to prevent anti-India protests. Additional troops have been deployed in all important places while the territory is under lock-down, with major roads blocked by razor wire and barricades to avert anti-India protests.

Meanwhile, normal life continues to remain affected in the Kashmir Valley due to the military lock-down and gag on broadband and high speed mobile internet on 190th consecutive day, today.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Internet Hurriyat Conference Mobile Jail Jammu New Delhi February Media All

Recent Stories

CIS Observer Mission Assesses Azerbaijan's Parliam ..

2 minutes ago

LG Uplus set to provide 5G roaming service in Japa ..

20 minutes ago

UAE has potential to lead the way towards a disast ..

46 minutes ago

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan establishes direct con ..

5 minutes ago

Caucus all set to gear up for 'Women Day':Official ..

5 minutes ago

MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire col ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.