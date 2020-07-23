UrduPoint.com
Shutdown,demos In IOK Against Indian Occupation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:36 PM

Complete strike in Indian Occupied Kashmir , marked by anti-India demonstrations, will be observed on Friday to send once again a clear message to India and the world that the people of Jammu and Kashmir reject New Delhi's illegal occupation of their homeland

According to Kashmir Media Service reported, call for the strike and the demonstrations has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to register protest against India's moves to change the territorial integrity and demographic composition of occupied Kashmir. It is also aimed at protesting against the forcible eviction of people from their lands across the territory especially those living near military camps, Indian government's plan to construct 200,000 houses for RSS goons on these grabbed lands and arrest of thousands of Kashmiris in the recent days. People including men and women will hold anti-India demonstrations outside mosques, shrines and imambargahs after Juma prayers.

The imams and khateebs will present a draft resolution and acquire consent of masses demanding of the UN to appoint special envoys to take stock of the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory. The people will observe a complete blackout from Maghrib to Isha prayers and raise pro-freedom slogans from mosques, shrines and imambargahs against the Indian atrocities, continued restrictions and arrest of innocent youth.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar said the Kashmiris would continue their resistance as long as a single Indian soldier was present in the occupied territory. It also urged people to forge greater unity in their ranks to carry forward the ongoing freedom movement in an organized manner and take a special care of the poor segments of society. KMS 5M

