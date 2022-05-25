(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :People of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad on Wednesday observed shutter down strike against life time imprisonment to Hurriyat leader Yaseen Malik by an Indian court.

Different political parties also organized rallies and protest demonstrations across the region to condemn injustice under draconian laws by a suppressor.

All the business centers and shops in the city remained closed on the call of Traders association while protest demonstrations by traders and Pasban-e- Hurriyat (PH) were held at upper adda and in front of press club to condemn the Indian action.

Protesters demanded the United Nations and International human rights organizations to take a cognizance of the unfair barbaric decision by the court of an occupier and make efforts to release the freedom leader from long imprisonment.

Opposition parties in AJK legislative Assembly comprising Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan people's party (PPP) took out a rally from Muzaffarabad to Line of control (LOC) at Chakothi town in protest of sentence.

Opposition leader Ch. Latif Akbar and former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan led the rally from Muzaffarabad to Chakothi where they addressed a protesters and condemned the injustice being dispensed to Mr. Malik and other Kashmiri leaders by the Indian Judiciary.

Rallies were also held in other towns like Rawalakot, Bagh, Abbaspur, Kotli, Haveeli, Plundari and Mirpur against the sentence of Malik where protesters chanted anti India slogans and demanded international community to take notice of justice and oppression being done with Kashmiri people by India.

Meanwhile, President and Prime Minister AJK in their separate statements have condemned the sentence given to Yaseen Malik by Indian court in fake charges and demanded the international community to play role for his early release.