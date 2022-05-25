UrduPoint.com

Shutter Down, Rallies Against Malik's Sentence Observed In AJK.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Shutter down, rallies against Malik's sentence observed in AJK.

People of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad on Wednesday observed shutter down strike against life time imprisonment to Hurriyat leader Yaseen Malik by an Indian court

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :People of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad on Wednesday observed shutter down strike against life time imprisonment to Hurriyat leader Yaseen Malik by an Indian court.

Different political parties also organized rallies and protest demonstrations across the region to condemn injustice under draconian laws by a suppressor.

All the business centers and shops in the city remained closed on the call of Traders association while protest demonstrations by traders and Pasban-e- Hurriyat (PH) were held at upper adda and in front of press club to condemn the Indian action.

Protesters demanded the United Nations and International human rights organizations to take a cognizance of the unfair barbaric decision by the court of an occupier and make efforts to release the freedom leader from long imprisonment.

Opposition parties in AJK legislative Assembly comprising Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan people's party (PPP) took out a rally from Muzaffarabad to Line of control (LOC) at Chakothi town in protest of sentence.

Opposition leader Ch. Latif Akbar and former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan led the rally from Muzaffarabad to Chakothi where they addressed a protesters and condemned the injustice being dispensed to Mr. Malik and other Kashmiri leaders by the Indian Judiciary.

Rallies were also held in other towns like Rawalakot, Bagh, Abbaspur, Kotli, Haveeli, Plundari and Mirpur against the sentence of Malik where protesters chanted anti India slogans and demanded international community to take notice of justice and oppression being done with Kashmiri people by India.

Meanwhile, President and Prime Minister AJK in their separate statements have condemned the sentence given to Yaseen Malik by Indian court in fake charges and demanded the international community to play role for his early release.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister Protest United Nations Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

UK to Review Genetic Technology Bill Aimed at Faci ..

UK to Review Genetic Technology Bill Aimed at Facilitating Agriculture Research

8 minutes ago
 Six People Killed, 40 Injured in Tourist Bus Crash ..

Six People Killed, 40 Injured in Tourist Bus Crash in India - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority vets 2022-23 budg ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority vets 2022-23 budget worth Rs 2,287 mln

8 minutes ago
 US Special Envoy for Iran Says Prospects of Nuclea ..

US Special Envoy for Iran Says Prospects of Nuclear Deal With Tehran Tenuous at ..

9 minutes ago
 Recovery of arms from PTI leader's house shows rea ..

Recovery of arms from PTI leader's house shows real intentions: CM

12 minutes ago
 US, Partners Believe Can Nix Some Sanctions for Ir ..

US, Partners Believe Can Nix Some Sanctions for Iran to Roll Back Nuclear Progra ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.