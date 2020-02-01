UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Signing Drive To Mark Solidarity With Kashmir Kicks Off

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Signing drive to mark solidarity with Kashmir kicks off

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Thousands of people throng to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir at a signing drive observed here in connection with week long Kashmir solidarity ceremonies.

According to details, the signing drive was being organized by Hyderabad Youth Alliance (HYA), which would be continued till world kashmir solidarity day observed every year on February 5, across the globe.

One of the organizers of signing drive Asim Raza informed that the drive had been kicked off from January 29, aiming to mark solidarity with innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir, who were struggling for seeking their just right of self determination according to the resolution of the United Nations resolutions.

