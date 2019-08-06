Sikh community stages Kashmir solidarity rally

Local Sikh community staged a Kashmir solidarity rally here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Local Sikh community staged a Kashmir solidarity rally here on Tuesday.

Sikh leader Sardar Jaskaran Singh led the rally which started from Kutchery Chowk and culminated at Allama Iqbal Chowk after marching through various city roads.

The demonstrators were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogan against Indian atrocities. They expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people. They also chanted anti-India slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Jaskaran Singh strongly condemned the large scale violations of human rights in the Held Valley by Indian Army. He added that freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and no one could deny this fact.