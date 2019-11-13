UrduPoint.com
Silent Protest Continues On 101st Day In IOK

Wed 13th November 2019

People in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to observe silent protest on 101st day, Wednesday , against Indian occupation by downing their shutters and staying away from schools and offices in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :People in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to observe silent protest on 101st day, Wednesday , against Indian occupation by downing their shutters and staying away from schools and offices in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, public transport is also almost absent from the roads. However, thin movement of private vehicles is observed on the roads. Shops only open for a brief period in the morning and evening.

Meanwhile, life continues to remain affected in the Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions on 101st day, Wednesday. Restrictions under Section 144 are enforced amid massive presence of Indian forces. Internet, SMS and prepaid mobile services continue to remain suspended for the people living in the Valley.

On the other hand, on the completion of 100 days of Indian military siege and communications blackout in occupied Kashmir, yesterday, scores of journalists working with different media organizations took out a protest march at Press Club in Srinagar against the continued suspension of internet services in the Kashmir Valley.

They demanded immediate restoration of the services to facilitate the media persons to discharge their professional duties.

The protesting journalists were holding their laptops with open blank screens or placards with the words "100 days no internet" and "stop humiliating Kashmiri journalists".

According to a report, the administration of occupied Kashmir is mulling to shift 3 former puppet Chief Ministers � NC President Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti � who are currently under detention in Srinagar, to Jammu in the coming days.

