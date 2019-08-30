UrduPoint.com
Sindh Agriculture University Raises Voice Against Indian Atrocities In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:58 PM

The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, Friday, organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and to raise voice against atrocities being committed by Indian occupying forces in Held Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam, Friday, organized a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and to raise voice against atrocities being committed by Indian occupying forces in Held Kashmir.

Led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeebuddin Sehrai, the rally started from faculty of Veterinary Science with presentation of the national anthem and culminated at Administration Block after marching by different faculties of the University.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards paying tributes to Kashmiri brethren and sisters and in support of their right of self determination. They also chanted slogans like, "Kashmir Banyga Pakistan" and "India Murdabad".

Addressing on the occasion, the VC said that Modi government has imposed prolonged curfew in Kashmir to suppress the voice of the people of Occupied Valley where occupying forces were inflicting atrocities over innocent people and committing genocide of the local population.

He appealed the international community to take notice of the alarming situation of the Indian Held Kashmir and intervene to protect the lives and fundamental rights of its people.

The rally was attended by Deans and chairpersons of different faculties and departments; faculty and non faculty members and a large number of students of the University.

Later, special prayers were offered for freedom of the Kashmir and Kashmiri people from clutches of fascist Indian regime and protection of oppressed people of Kashmir.

