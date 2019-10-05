Sindh government extends Rangers special powers for further 3 months

Sindh government has extended special powers of Rangers for further 3 months.According to media reports notification on extension in special powers of Rangers for further three months has been issued.

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Sindh government has extended special powers of Rangers for further 3 months.According to media reports notification on extension in special powers of Rangers for further three months has been issued.According to notification Rangers special powers have been extended till January 01, 2020.Under special powers Rangers is authorized to conduct raids and arrest the accused in Karachi.