Sindh Human Rights Commission hails decision to raise Indian atrocities before International Court of Justice

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) here on Wednesday appreciated Federal government 's decision to refer the issue of Indian atrocities committed against people of Jammu and Kashmir valley before the International Court of Justice.

Taking strong exception to the barbaric demeanor of the Indian forces and the BJP government led by extremists, in the so-called largest democracy of the world, members of SHRC said world community needed to take immediate stock of the plight of ordinary citizens of the Indian occupied state.

"They can not move out of their homes, children cannot attend their schools while regular supply of essentials including food and medicines have also been significantly compromised," said the activists in their joint statement.

Also drawing attention of the countries championing the cause of human rights towards the current situation in the state they demanded urgent and meaningful measures for restoration of basic human rights of the valley inhabitants.

"It is also incumbent upon the members of United Nations as well as the Security Council to get the issue resolved in accordance with the resolutions unanimously adopted, at repeated intervals by UN itself," they said.

It was reiterated that arbitrary decision of BJP led Indian government to revoke special status of the occupied Kashmir valley cannot be acceptable to any Kashmiri as well as those whobelieve in the principle of the right to self-determination.