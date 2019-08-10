UrduPoint.com
Sindh's Hindu Community Condemns Revocation Of Held Kashmir's Special Status

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:26 PM

Sindh's Hindu community condemns revocation of held Kashmir's special status

Sindh's Hindu community has rejected the revocation of special status of Kashmir by the Modi government and called it blatant terrorism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh's Hindu community has rejected the revocation of special status of Kashmir by the Modi government and called it blatant terrorism.

Provincial minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal, special assistants to Sindh Chief Minister Dr. Khatu Mal Jeevan, Veerji Kolhi, MNA Dr. Mahesh Malani and MPA Rana Hameer Singh, in a joint statement, said that they stand by Kashmiri brothers in their legitimate struggle.

Hindu leaders said that India has pushed South Asian region towards dangerous situation and added that Hindus of Sindh are ready to render any sacrifice for the protection of their beloved motherland.

They said that the Indian government has no authority to alter the status of Kashmir as it is a disputed territory.

They added that the Modi government has buried the secular ideology of India and termed the annexation of Kashmir as a violation of international laws.

Sindh's Hindu community has demanded human rights organisations and international community, particularly the United Nations to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

They said that Hindu community will organise rallies in various cities across the province to show solidarity with Kashmiris on the August 14th and arrange special prayers for blessings on Kashmir.

They also announced hoisting of flags of Pakistan and Kashmir outside temples.

