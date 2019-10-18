Sirens blown to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Sirens blew at 1500 hours on Friday simultaneously across the country to express solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), facing siege and increased oppression for the last 75 days.

As the sirens rang, Pakistanis stood up from their seats at offices, workplaces and homes, setting aside their all engagements to exhibit greater unity with Kashmiri brethren.

One-minute silence was also�observed. The activity ended with the playing of national anthem.

Pakistan has been holding regular protests and solidarity activities since India clamped curfew in occupied valley on August 5 this year, revoking articles 370 and 35-A and suspending special status of the IoJ&K.

A protest rally was also arranged in front of Parliament House toexpress solidarity with the Kashimris. The employees of the Senateand National Assembly enthusiastically participated in the rally.