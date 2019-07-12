Sitting and former AJK Presidents discuss latest worsening HR situation in IOK

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, Friday called on former AJK President and elderly Kashmiri political figure Raja Muhammad Zulqarnain Khan and discussed various issues of mutual interest including the recent human rights situation in the bleeding state of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Discussing the recent situation in IOK, the two leaders were unanimous observing that the human rights violations in the occupied state have increased over the past months as young Kashmiris are being killed, maimed, blinded by pellet-firing shotguns and political activists struggling for freedom from Indian oppression are being arbitrarily arrested. Both leaders reiterated the resolution of the Kashmir issue through peaceful means and in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

They further said that India's malicious attempt to suppress the people of Kashmir through the use of brute force will not bear fruition as the people of Kashmir will not compromise on anything other than exercising their political will.

During their conversation, they called for unity amongst the Kashmiri leadership in highlighting the Kashmir issue and for making every effort towards making Pakistan economically and politically stronger, as that would further help raise the profile of the Kashmir dispute. They asserted that continued efforts have to be taken to reach out to world capitals and help create critical awareness on the Kashmir issue and the gross human rights violations taking place in IOK.

President Masood Khan on the occasion lauded Raja Zulqarnian Khan for the constructive role played by him in the political domain of AJK, in various positions.

APP / AHR