Situation Continues To Remain Tense In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:05 PM

Situation continues to remain tense in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The situation continues to remain tense and far from normal in Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region, as Indian-imposed lockdown entered 113th running day.

Restrictions under Section 144 are enforced amid huge presence of Indian troops. Ban on internet across all platforms, SMS and prepaid mobile services remains in place in the Valley, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Showing their anger and defiance against New Delhi's anti-Kashmir moves, residents of the Valley continued to observe silent protest by keeping their shops closed except for few hours during the day and staying away from offices and educational institutions. Public transport also largely remains off the roads.

Indian police have claimed to have arrested dozens of people in Srinagar. Kashmir watchers say that these arrests are being made to give an impression that the people are not protesting on their own but are being forced to do this by some mischief makers.

Police arrested a person, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, in Srinagar on the charge to organizing anti-India protests particularly in Anchar area of Soura. The police claimed that Qureshi was provoking youth and instigating them to carry out protests against New Delhi.

According to reports, some of the so-called mainstream Kashmiri political leaders who have been under detention since August 5 may be released soon with the IOK admin having already eased restrictions on their movement. As many as four such leaders belonging to various political parties were allowed to visit their houses for few hours on Saturday after they requested for it, the report citing sources said.

According to a report, the special forces of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force have been deployed in the Kashmir Valley to carry out combined operations. The three special forces are being deployed under the Defence Ministry's newly-raised Armed Forces Special Operations Division (AFSOD).

The report further said, the induction of the joint special troops has already started as some elements have already been inducted into an area considered to be a traditional 'militancy' hotbed near Srinagar. Although special forces have been operating in the valley, this is the first time when the three services would be deployed jointly there, the report added.

