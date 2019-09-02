UrduPoint.com
Situation In The Occupied Valley Very Terrible: Mishal Malik

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:57 PM

Situation in the occupied valley very terrible: Mishal Malik

Wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik has said that situation in the occupied valley is very terrible

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik has said that situation in the occupied valley is very terrible.She said hooligans of RSS and Shiv Sena have entered into the occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a private media channel she said no one can imagine from what pain Kashmiri people are passing adding she has no contact even with her family members.People in Kashmir have remained besieged in their homes.There is a shortage of medicines, food edibles in the occupied valley.Hurriyat leaders have been imprisoned and torture is being inflicted on them.

