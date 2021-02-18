UrduPoint.com
Situation Not Good In IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:31 PM

Situation not good in IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said the delegations will come and go but the fact remains that the situation is not good in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday said the delegations will come and go but the fact remains that the situation is not good in the territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti made these remarks while commenting on the visit of a group of selected foreign envoys by Modi government to the IIOJK during her interaction with reporters in Handwara.

To a question about the approach of the Indian government and visit of foreign delegation to the IIOJK, she said the delegations keep coming but the situation is not good at all.

"The approach that has confined the movement of Jammu and Kashmir's leadership is not good at all. We are being caged in our own homes," she said.

